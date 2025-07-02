By Kojo Richman

South Africa’s energy and engineering sectors are getting a much-needed boost, thanks to a powerful collaboration between government and industry. The country celebrates Youth Month in June and it was the opportune time for the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, to host a media tour to witness the impact of this success firsthand at the New Age Engineering Solutions training site in Mpumalanga.

The initiative—spearheaded by the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA), New Age Engineering Solutions, and Sasol—represents a bold blueprint for solving South Africa’s critical skills shortage in technical sectors. At its core: youth empowerment, job creation, and institutional transformation.

Through this programme, 124 unemployed learners have been placed in engineering internships spanning welding, mechanical fitting, quantity surveying, and metallurgy—giving them real-world skills that employers need. Another 135 learners have completed Short Learning Programmes designed to improve workplace readiness and boost their employability from day one.

But the effort goes beyond entry-level opportunities. Two bursaries have been awarded for high-level qualifications in engineering and MBA studies, signalling a commitment to building leadership within the sector. And in a major move to strengthen South Africa’s vocational education pipeline, 15 TVET lecturers have undergone specialised training to enhance teaching quality and institutional capacity.

“This is more than a training programme—it’s a model for inclusive growth and transformation,” said Dr Gondwe. “By aligning education with industry demand, we are not only opening doors for our youth but also building a workforce equipped to power our future.”

As the country confronts rising unemployment and a rapidly evolving energy landscape, this partnership proves that strategic collaboration can deliver real, lasting impact.

The future of South African engineering isn’t just being taught in classrooms—it’s being built, one opportunity at a time.

