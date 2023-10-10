Netflix recently released a trailer for a new crime drama on its way out, called Pain Hustlers, based on a true story from the shady world of pharmaceuticals.

The movie stars the likes of Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, Willie Raysor and Andy Garcia. David Yates is in the director’s chair, while Wells Tower penned the screenplay. The story itself is also based on a book by Evan Hughes.

You can watch the full trailer for the film below:

The official synopsis is as follows:

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed.

The film premiered last month, and will begin playing in select theaters on October 20. If you want to check it out and it’s not playing anywhere near you, it premieres on Netflix on October 27.