A burger joint in Sinaloa, Mexico, looks eerily similar to In-N-Out — from the menu items to the very name — and the fast food chain doesn’t seem too thrilled about it.

The restaurant in Mexico appears to have a menu taken straight out of the beloved California staple.

According to the burger joint’s Instagram, the eatery sells a double cheeseburger with sesame-seedless buns and raw onions as well as french fries that can be topped with melted cheese, grilled onions, and a sauce that looks like In-N-Out’s spread, making the dish akin to animal-style fries.

The red and white color scheme of the burger joint also evokes In-N-Out’s familiar interior decor.

If those aren’t convincing enough to make someone think of In-N-Out, the Sinaloa restaurant’s name might do the trick: It’s called In-I-Nout.

The Mexican burger restaurant also has a logo that looks like In-N-Out’s golden arrow but upside down.

In-N-Out and In-I-Nout did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent during the weekend.

There are some differences. At In-I-Nout, customers can put bacon in their burgers or order boneless chicken wings, according to the restaurant’s Instagram.

In-N-Out appears to have already taken notice and told The Los Angeles Times that it’s not providing comment “due to ongoing litigation.”

This wouldn’t be the first time In-N-Out has sought lawsuits against restaurants the company felt were copying its product. But it may be the most egregious example.

In 2021, In-N-Out sued a Michigan-based chain, Doll n’ Burgers, claiming it copied the overall look of its restaurants, The Daily Telegram reported. Doll n’ Burgers featured a white, red, and yellow color scheme, according to the report.

A Utah-based restaurant called Chadders was also sued in 2007 because of some similarities the two burger joints shared, including the menu. According to KSL-TV, Chadders offered customers items such as a hamburger wrapped in lettuce, which is called a protein-style burger at In-N-Out, and fries with cheese and onions.