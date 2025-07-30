The starting gun for the long-promised U.S. nuclear renaissance might have just gone off.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced late last week that it has granted several key approvals that Holtec International needs to restart Michigan’s 800-megawatt Palisades Nuclear Plant three years after the facility shut down. Although the project still needs to clear some federal hurdles, the NRC’s action signals its intention to give Holtec the full go-ahead.

If Holtec succeeds in bringing Palisades back online this year as promised, it would be the first nuclear plant in the U.S. to restart after being closed down. Remarkably, it would be just the second or third reactor to come back online in the global history of civilian nuclear power.

Holtec President Kelly Trice praised the NRC’s move in a statement, calling it ​“an unprecedented milestone in U.S. nuclear energy.” The company expects the plant to come back online before the end of the year — an extremely ambitious target given the uncharted regulatory territory of a reactor restart and the industry’s history of construction delays.

Located on Lake Michigan and a two-hour drive from Chicago, the Palisades plant started producing electricity on New Year’s Eve 1971 and was shuttered a half-century later in May 2022 by utility Entergy because of cost issues. It was America’s eighth-oldest nuclear plant at the time of its closing, with a troubled history of temporary shutdowns due to equipment failures. Although its performance improved in the later years of the plant’s operation, Palisades closed 11 days ahead of its scheduled shutdown because of a reliability issue.

Holtec — whose main lines of business are decommissioning reactors and managing nuclear waste — bought the plant in June 2022. But just weeks into the decommissioning process, it made the surprise revelation that it intended to revive the plant instead. Up until that point, Holtec had no experience in constructing, operating, or restarting a nuclear power plant.

Despite that lack of experience, the relatively speedy NRC approval means that Holtec can now reinstall uranium fuel in the reactor as soon as August and begin the work of restarting the complex nuclear facility. About 600 full-time workers are currently employed at the plant.

Palisades is not the only shuttered reactor that’s being considered for reopening as part of the U.S. strategy to jump-start its flatlined nuclear industry. Last year, Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar plan with plant operator Constellation Energy to restart Three Mile Island Unit 1 in Pennsylvania by 2028; it had been decommissioned in 2019 because of poor economics. Power provider NextEra Energy is also weighing reanimating Iowa’s only nuclear plant, the 50-year-old reactor at the Duane Arnold Energy Center, which closed in 2020 because of storm damage and cost issues.

Social license — and a lot of subsidies Nuclear power has newfound social license in the U.S. Citizen support has climbed in recent years. The U.S., along with more than 20 other countries, vowed to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050 during the COP28 global climate conference in 2023.

Nuclear is now viewed by many as crucial to meeting the soaring electricity demand that’s being driven by an AI-spurred data-center frenzy along with the electrification of transportation and industry. Tech giants in particular are hungry for the clean, firm, 24/7 power that nuclear plants can provide, as their data centers crave round-the-clock electricity.

Aside from renaming post offices, bolstering nuclear power is the rare type of policy that can gain bipartisan agreement — the Biden administration initiated this atomic energy rally, and the Trump admin is maintaining its momentum.