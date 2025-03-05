Based on a critical review of the literature and study of the authors’ own collections, a survey of cave spiders of the Crimean Mountains has been conducted, resulting in 20 reliable species records in eight families. Nine species have been discovered in the Crimean caves for the first time, of which two are described as new to science. A classification of spiders by ecological groups depending on their cave lifestyle is provided; a troglomorphic spider is found and described from Crimea for the first time. The most likely scenarios of spider colonization into underground habitats of Crimea are discussed. Most species arrived during multiple Pleistocene-Holocene regressions of the Black Sea basin, when zoogeographic corridors on the exposed shelf connected Crimea with the Caucasus and the Balkans. However, four synanthropic species entered Crimean caves in historical times. High relative humidity and temperature are considered key factors that enable caves to serve as refugia for Pleistocene araneofauna. A zoogeographical analysis of cave spiders is carried out. The majority of the spider species considered, totalling 16 species, are widespread, with ranges including cosmopolitan, Holarctic, trans-Palaearctic, West and Central Palaearctic, East European, and East Mediterranean. Three species are endemic to Crimea: Tegenaria taurica, Bisetifer tactus sp. nov., and Troglohyphantes exspectatus sp. nov. Bisetifer gruzin is a Crimean-Caucasian subendemic species.

Nadolny AA, Turbanov IS (2025) A review of cave spiders (Arachnida, Araneae) of the Crimean Mountains, with descriptions of two new species. ZooKeys 1230: 37-80. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1230.137029