A Review of the Relationships of Australian Funnel-Web Spiders with a New Species of Funnel-Web Spider from Far North-Eastern Tasmania (Hexathelidae: Atracinae: Araneae)

Abstract

A new species of funnel-web spider, Hadronyche

simonfearni, is described from far north-eastern

Tasmania. The family status is reviewed.

Shortcomings including misidentifications and

absence of supporting procedures in molecular

analyses placing Atracidae as sister group to

the Actinopodidae are identified and solutions

proposed. The use of unanalysed venom data

of the Atracidae in proposing relationship is

rejected. The diagnoses of Macrothelidae and

Porrhothelidae, as well as that of the Atracidae

are rejected as non-diagnostic. They are the

closest relatives to each other, as shown by

repeated morphological analyses, with further

doubt being cast upon limited molecular

analyses through misidentifications. The

Atracinae are replaced in the Hexathelidae and

the Macrothelidae and Porrhothelidae placed

in the Macrothelinae, also in the Hexathelidae.

New genera and a subgenus proposed by Hoser

(2017) are rejected.

