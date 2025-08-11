Bogdocosa Ponomarev & Belosludtsev, 2008 is reviewed, two new combinations are proposed: Bogdocosa flavida (O. Pickard-Cambridge, 1885), comb. nov. (from Gansu, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang of China) and B. multivaga (Simon, 1880), comb. nov. (from Hebei and Inner Mongolia of China). Pardosa xinjiangensis Hu & Wu, 1989, syn. nov. is synonymized with B. flavida (O. Pickard-Cambridge, 1885). Additionally, a new species is described based on both sexes from Xinjiang: B. yunshani Wang, Marusik & Zhang, sp. nov. Detailed species descriptions, morphological photos, illustrations of copulatory organs, and a distribution map of the genus are presented.

Zhang X-Y, Marusik YM, Nadolny AA, Zhang Z-S, Wang L-Y (2025) A review of the wolf spider genus Bogdocosa (Araneae, Lycosidae). Zoosystematics and Evolution 101(4): 1445-1458. https://doi.org/10.3897/zse.101.161058