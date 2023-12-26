Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

Friends, the Boxing Day sales have started – which is great if you love to treat yourself to a bargain.

A range of online retailers like Dyson, THE ICONIC, Emma Sleep, Adore Beauty, Cotton On and more are slashing prices on a bunch of fashion, beauty, tech, and homewares products for the big day.

From what we’ve seen already, we think it’s safe to say that 2023’s Boxing Day sales are shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, so you’d be wise to keep your finger firmly on the pulse.

If you’re feeling frazzled and have no idea where to start — we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best Boxing Day deals that 2023 has to offer (with some even continuing well into the New Year). Be sure to keep checking back here, as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!

The Best Boxing Day Sales in Australia 2023

The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales

THE ICONIC — End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off

— End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off Cotton On — Up to 50 per cent off

— Up to 50 per cent off Oodie — Up to 60 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 60 per cent off sitewide Glassons — Up to 60 per cent off select items

— Up to 60 per cent off select items ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off sale products with an extra 20 per cent off with the code NEWFITS

— Up to 70 per cent off sale products with an extra 20 per cent off with the code NEWFITS Surf Stitch — Up to 70 per cent off almost everything plus an extra 20 per cent off

The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale

— Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale Dyson — Save up to $550 on stick vacuums

— Save up to $550 on stick vacuums KitchenAid — Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments

— Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments Godfreys — Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day

— Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day Eva — Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales

— Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales Sheet Society — 20 to 60 per cent off sale items

— 20 to 60 per cent off sale items Temple & Webster — Up to 40 per cent off select products

— Up to 40 per cent off select products House — Up to 75 per cent off select products plus an extra 20 per cent off

— Up to 75 per cent off select products plus an extra 20 per cent off Adairs —Up to 40 per cent off sale items

—Up to 40 per cent off sale items The Good Guys — Huge Boxing Day discounts

— Huge Boxing Day discounts Hommey — 60 per cent off everything

— 60 per cent off everything Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off sitewide

The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales

Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off clearance products

— Up to 50 per cent off clearance products iHerb — Up to 20 per cent off select products

— Up to 20 per cent off select products HiSmile — Bundle and save

— Bundle and save Priceline — Up to 50 per cent off select products

— Up to 50 per cent off select products Therabody — Up to $300 off select devices

— Up to $300 off select devices Shaver Shop — Up to 85 per cent off select products

— Up to 85 per cent off select products Lovehoney —Up to 60 per cent off sale items

—Up to 60 per cent off sale items Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off everything, plus an extra 30 per cent off everything with the code EXTRA30

— Up to 60 per cent off everything, plus an extra 30 per cent off everything with the code EXTRA30 VUSH — Up to 75 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 75 per cent off sitewide LELO — Up to 40 per cent off sex toys

— Up to 40 per cent off sex toys JSHealth — 20 per cent off sitewide

— 20 per cent off sitewide AlphaH — Sitewide discounts when you spend $100 or more

— Sitewide discounts when you spend $100 or more Smilie — Up to 50 per cent off

The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales

HP — Up to 20 per cent off PCs

— Up to 20 per cent off PCs Amazon Australia — Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles

— Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off select products

— Up to 25 per cent off select products Lenovo — Up to 70 per cent off select PCs

— Up to 70 per cent off select PCs JBL — Up to 50 per cent off select headphones, speakers and earbuds

Looking for more Boxing Day deals?

This article has been updated since its first publication.

