It’s officially spooky month, so it’s no surprise we’ve got a couple spooky entries from the who’s who of horror in this week’s roundup of new TV to watch. We’re talking about Mike Flanagan, who’s returning to Netflix with another interpretation of horror literature, this time Edgar Allan Poe’s short story “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

We’re also talking about John Carpenter — maybe the foremost horror guy still doing it — now doing a limited anthology series for Peacock. And he’s turning his eye on the most frightful place of all: the suburbs.

Of course, there’s plenty of TV beyond that, including Spy x Family, whose second season is now airing on Crunchyroll, and Our Flag Means Death, which is well into season 2 now (despite having only started airing last week).

Here’s all the notable TV premieres for this week:

New shows on Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher

Genre: Gothic horror

Release date: Oct. 12

Showrunner/creator: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, Kate Siegel, Willa Fitzgerald, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Zach Gilford, Bruce Greenwood, Rahul Kohli, and more

You know what this show is about; the title puts it front and center. What Flanagan does in his adaptation of Poe’s short story (and other works) is tell the story along the way — how the house of Usher met its untimely demise, over and over again. Happy spooky season!

New shows on Crunchyroll

Stardust Telepath

Genre: Cosmic fantasy

Release date: Oct. 9, with one episode

Studio: Studio Gokumi

Whomst among us can’t relate to being a bit shy in high school and maybe even having trouble talking to others? Unfortunately, unlike Umika, most of us didn’t meet a transfer student who is an alien with telepathic powers who agrees to go to space with us. Props to those who did, but for the rest of us: Stardust Telepath seems like a charming anime to check out.

Dr. Stone New World (season 3) part 2

Genre: Sci-fi adventure

Release date: Oct. 12, with one episode

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Picking up from where the first part of season 3 left off: The Stone Wars are over, and our cast is left to pick up the pieces. The Empire of Might will join forces with the Kingdom of Science in order to build a ship to get answers about the mystery of global petrification. But they’re going to need push some scientific advancements first to even build the type of ship they need.

New shows on Hulu

Goosebumps

Genre: Spooky scary anthology

Release date: Oct. 13, with five episodes

Showrunner/creator: Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Zack Morris, Rachael Harris, and more

In many ways, Goosebumps is a classic reboot: It’s inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling book series, and follows a group of high schoolers as they investigate a tragic teen death from 30 years earlier. Along the way, they find some twisted and haunting stuff, including some of their parents’ dark secrets.

New shows on Max

Doom Patrol

Genre: Comic book adaptation

Release date: Oct. 12, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Jeremy Carver

Cast: Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Jovian Wade, and more

The least predictable superhero show around returns after a long delay to wrap up its fourth and final season. The lovable group of misfits have been through a lot, and if this trailer is any indication, there’s a lot more in store. The long and short of it: The killer Were-Butts are back, and they are hungry.

New shows on Paramount Plus

Frasier

Genre: Sitcom reboot

Release date: Oct. 12

Showrunner/creator: David Angell

Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, Peri Gilpin, and more

Frasier’s back! In Boston! As someone from Seattle, this is a personal offense. But who would Frasier Crane be if he wasn’t being himself, moving through this world, doing his best, and being a mildly cantankerous goof? He’s in Boston and closer to his son, and that’s about all we know of the new show.

New shows on Peacock

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams

Genre: Horror

Release date: Oct. 13, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: John Carpenter

Cast: Chloe Zeitounian, Will O’Donnell, Annette Holland, Maria Almeida, and more

Everyone knows suburbia has its frights, but with Suburban Screams, Carpenter is putting them front and center — the real ones, that is. This is a “true horror series” (like true crime, but horror), detailing actual slashers, demons, and ghosts that nestled in neighborhoods, all as told by the everyday people who survived them.

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Lessons in Chemistry

Genre: Period piece

Release date: Oct. 13, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Lee Eisenberg

Cast: Brie Larson, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, and more

It’s the 1950s, and Elizabeth Zott’s dream of being a scientist is squashed by the usual (being a woman in the 1950s). Pregnant and in need of work, she accepts a job on a TV cooking show, where she starts teaching women about domestic things… and other, less cooking-related stuff. And the housewives are listening.