Electric trikes generally aren’t considered to be the peak of coolness, but that was before the Lámpago e-trike rolled onto the scene.

The Turkish manufacturer’s name comes from the Spanish word for Lightning, which RideApart pointed out is ironic considering the trike’s 28 mph (45 km/h) top speed.

Though as we’ve discussed before, delta trikes (with two wheels in the rear) aren’t known for stability in turns, and thus a lower top speed is probably a good idea.

That rear seat for a pillion rider would only make things worse in the hairpins as the center of gravity increases along with a passenger.

But the electric scooter is being marketed as more of a mobility device than a thrillride, and it doesn’t even require a motorcycle license in the European market it is destined for. Instead, riders can operate the Lámpago with just an AM license, which is meant for two-wheelers and three-wheelers powered by engines of 50cc or smaller – basically mopeds.

The design of the Lámpago is certainly eye-catching, from the diminutive left side door to the Vespa-ish styling (or at least Vespa side car), the Chesterfield leather chair upholstery and even the vintage two-tone color scheme.

A rear storage bag and spare wheel cover add even more delightfully vintage accents to the little electric scooter.

And it’s a good thing it looks so charming, since it helps make up for the rather underpowered drivetrain. A 60V and 30Ah Li-ion battery pack offers just 1.8 kWh of battery capacity, or around half that of a typical urban electric scooter. The tiny 1,000W electric motor has less power than many electric bicycles, meaning acceleration and hill climbing may leave something to be desired.

With its lower power design, the Lámpago seems positioned more as an e-bike or e-scooter replacement than anything else. For those that want to get around their city in style though, and like the idea of having a spare seat to bring their significant other along for the ride, it sure seems like it’d be a lot of fun!