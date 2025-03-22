The current checklist documents 448 species from 81 genera & 6 families within the Lycosoidea group in India. There is a significant disparity in the male-to-female ratio, with 212 males compared to 415 females described. Among these six families, two are represented by more than 100 species: Thomisidae, with 41 genera & 177 species, & Lycosidae, with 20 genera & 132 species. Precinctive/ endemic spiders from the 06 families of the Lycosoidea group from India comprise of 301 species from 31 genera, thus, 38.27% of genera & 67.18% of species are endemic among the known spider species.

laharia, R., Hadole, P., & Kulkarni, D. (2025). A checklist of spiders from superfamily Lycosoidea in India: A taxonomic overview emphasizing precinctive/ endemic species. Environment Conservation Journal, 26(1), 108–131. https://doi.org/10.36953/ECJ.29993122