





The sleek lines of Tesla vehicles remain a big draw for car buyers looking to go electric. But sometimes the most aesthetically pleasing things aren’t the most durable. One Tesla driver in Germany learned that lesson the hard way.

Video from Bavaria circulating on social media shows a Tesla being no match for a hailstorm as the pellets easily break through the rear window of the car and continue shattering pieces of glass with every falling piece of ice. The rest of the car suffered some dents, while the other windows appeared to remain intact. When the owner popped the trunk to investigate the damage, all they could do is let out a chuckle.

Mother Nature: 1 Tesla: 0. This Tesla was no match for this hailstorm. pic.twitter.com/ZU2KbJ11eV — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 9, 2023

This isn’t the first time a Tesla has been seen being damaged or destroyed by hail. Despite the glass roof being built to withstand the weight of two elephants, sometimes all it takes is some big pieces of hail to break it.

A Tesla Model 3 owner in Canada last year had his car totaled after an intense hailstorm rained down on his shiny investment, shattering the iconic panoramic sunroof. And earlier this year, a Colorado resident was told to wait three to six months to have their hail-damaged Tesla solar panels repaired by the manufacturer.

Tesla offers its own car insurance that evaluates claims “in the event of an accident, collision, glass damage, and more,” according to its website. Depending on where you live, it might be worth it to invest in it if your area is prone to hailstorms.





