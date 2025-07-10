p]:text-cms-story-body-color-text clearfix”>

Authorities had pushed out most of the 1,800 families who lived in the Mexican American neighborhoods of Chavez Ravine to build a public housing project called Elysian Park Heights to house 17,000 people. But at the height of anti-communist hysteria, real estate interests, seeing their profits threatened by public housing, launch a successful campaign against it, financing opposition groups that call it “socialist housing.” The project is scratched, and Mayor Norris Poulson promises that no new ones will be approved.

A bulldozer razes the Arechiga family home in Chavez Ravine on May 8, 1959. Homes were removed to make way for Dodger Stadium. (Los Angeles Times)