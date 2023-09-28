



There is no doubt about it — cleaning can be a chore. But it can be less of a hassle with the right tools. And that is where having the right vacuum comes in handy, especially if you have a lot of surface area to cover. While cordless vacuum cleaners are generally more pricey than corded ones, you don’t need to break the bank.

This Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently discounted to just $150 — one of its lowest prices ever on Amazon. Not only is that a $70 discount off the original $220 price tag, but Prime members also score free, fast two-day shipping. It’s safe to say your cleaning time will be sped up swiftly.

Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (was $220) at Amazon

With any vacuum cleaner, maneuverability and runtime are two of the most important features. After all, you want to be able to clean around your home, regardless of the size, and get the job done before being hit with a low power warning or, worse, the vacuum just shutting off.

Luckily, this Eureka vacuum weighs in at just over 7 lbs, and depending on the task at hand, you can adjust from a full-sized unit to a handheld one. This way, you can vacuum all around the floor or under furniture and then use it to clean between the couch cushions or in the car. You also get two additional cleaning heads along with the main roller in the box.

One Amazon shopper who rated this a perfect five stars shared a video and said, “This vacuum is SUPER lightweight and it has two speeds with an LED light to show you everything you’re picking up.” Like some other expensive cordless vacuum cleaners, the addition of lighting on the front makes it easy to see which areas need cleaning. Alongside the accompanying video review and deeper dive on performance, the shopper said using the Eureka is “soooo satisfying.”

Unlike some Dysons or Bissells, you don’t need to hold the trigger or button to keep this vacuum running. You just click the “On” button to keep it running, reducing strain on your hand. That same shopper praised the controls, “It makes it so much easier to just knock out the whole house.”

Complementing the lightweight build is up to 30 minutes of battery life, but this can vary depending on the cleaning mode used. Since it’s swappable, you could easily purchase an additional battery to stretch your runtime longer.

You also get plenty of power with two speeds to pick from, depending on what you’re cleaning. Another shopper with pets shared, “This little vac easily lasts long enough to do everything and does a great job of de-gritting the floors and collecting pet hair.”

The Eureka can hold plenty of dust and debris with a 1 L bin that can be easily emptied.

Thanks to the sharp discount, you can get this Eureka vacuum and speed up your cleaning tasks for just $150 right now. You’ll just want to act fast, as there is no telling how long this deal will last.

If you aren’t a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial for complimentary shipping and access to Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10 and 11.

