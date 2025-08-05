In a bold step toward reimagining the future of inclusive transport, leaders across the disability community convened for a landmark event titled Reimagining Mobility. Hosted by Uber South Africa, the event served as the start of a collaborative platform, bringing together diverse industry voices and changemakers to collectively discuss, shape, and define what inclusive mobility looks like in practice.

Through interactive exhibits and a powerful panel discussion, the event unpacked the realities of accessible transport, from the transformative role of assistive technologies, to what inclusive travel should look and feel like for different communities. The conversation also addressed the deep-rooted challenges of building environments where people with disabilities are not only accommodated, but genuinely seen, heard, and included. It underscored that dignity, autonomy, and accessibility are not add-ons, they are essential design principles for any equitable transport system.

Uber Assist Uber and Shonaquip Partner to Advance Inclusive Mobility in South Africa

Uber Assist Reimagined in Partnership with Shonaquip

Uber also unveiled the latest improvements to Uber Assist. The product now includes a national driver training programme, delivered both in person and online, a dedicated fleet to improve reliability, and new features like service animal self-identification.

“We know that true inclusion can’t be achieved through scale alone, it takes design, intention, and trusted partnerships,” said Deepesh Thomas, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our work with Shonaquip reflects our commitment to building solutions with communities, not just for them.”

Together, Shonaquip and Uber aim to train over 1,200 drivers in disability awareness and rider support by October 2025, building a more informed, reliable, and respectful experience for all riders using Uber Assist. The training includes accredited modules on disability awareness, assistance protocols, and service animal etiquette, with mandatory annual refreshers to reinforce standards.

“True inclusion happens when those most affected are brought into the conversation from the start,” said Caren Pretorius, Seating Practitioner and Occupational Therapist at Shonaquip. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Uber to help shape a mobility service that reflects real-world needs. This kind of engagement is what drives lasting, meaningful change.”

Ongoing Collaboration and a Call to Action

“Inclusive mobility is not a nice-to-have, it is a constitutional right and a national imperative,” said Mmapaseka Letsike, Deputy Minister Women, Youth & Persons with Disabilities, who spoke virtually at the event. “When platforms like Uber step up with structured action, we move closer to real equity.”

Uber committed to ongoing dialogue, monitoring, and co-creation with its advocacy partners. Additionally, organisations like Shonaquip will remain involved as the programme rolls out, offering feedback and oversight to ensure service quality and responsiveness.

“We’ve listened, we’ve partnered, and now we’re calling on others to join us in shaping what truly accessible mobility looks like,” said Thomas. “This is about doing the right thing, bringing people together and listening deeply to communities, as we continue the conversation on access, dignity, and care.”