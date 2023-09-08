Sept. 8, 2023 – Feeling burned out, overwhelmed, stressed, unmotivated, or fatigued? It’s time to take better care of yourself.

Recent research from McKinsey points to increased consumer interest in wellness in areas such as nutrition, health, fitness, appearance, mindfulness, and sleep. A wellness retreat can help with all of this. While it would be an indulgent treat to book a weeklong stay at a wellness resort, not everyone has the time, budget, or resources to make this a reality.

Fortunately, you can take a do-it-yourself approach by creating a meaningful wellness retreat at home. But where do you start? And what wellness components should you focus on?

WebMD reached out to experts at Hilton Head Health, a renowned wellness resort in Hilton Head, SC, for tips on re-creating the wellness retreat experience at home.

Understanding the Power of Self-Care

In light of our on-the-go, always-connected lifestyles, emphasizing self-care takes on even greater significance these days.

Anne Poirier, director of behavioral health at Hilton Head Health, defined self-care as any activity you do on purpose to preserve or improve your physical, emotional, or mental health. “Taking time to listen to what your body and mind need – and then taking action on that – is what self-care is all about,” said Poirier, noting how it eases stress, increases energy, and improves mood.