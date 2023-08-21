Have you ever heard of National Fire Pup Day? If not, boy, are you in for a treat (and I don’t just mean the doggy kind). This pet holiday is all about celebrating those wagging tails and floppy ears that through the years have played a vital role in our fire departments. Yep, we’re shining the spotlight on our beloved canine heroes!

What Did Dalmatians Do for Firefighters?

Ever wonder why, of all breeds, Dalmatians are often associated with fire trucks? The history is as charming as these spotted pups themselves.

Back in the day, Dalmatians, with their distinctive coat, would run ahead of fire wagons, ensuring a clear path for the horses. They were like the early siren systems!

Over time, they became the heart and soul of many fire stations, evolving from mere path clearers to full-fledged firehouse heroes. Firefighters have always had tough jobs, and who better to offer a bit of comfort and joy than a loyal pup? Many became fire station mascots, symbol of hope, courage, and determination.

Eventually, the role of fire dogs evolved. Today many are used as arson detection dogs (you can read more about this fascinating field below.) Their unmatched sense of smell turns these dogs into detectives when it comes to investigating fires.

National Monument Honors Fire Dogs

Specially trained arson dogs–are honored with a special statue in our nation’s capital.

In 2012, the country’s first fire dog monument arrived in Washington, D.C. after a 2,000-mile, 12-city cross-country tour to honor the four-legged and two-legged heroes who keep our communities safe. “Ashes to Answers” is now displayed in at Fifth and F streets NW as a tribute to the arson dogs that work alongside firefighters.

The seven-foot-high, 450-pound bronze statue of a firefighter with his arson dog was welcomed to the city by over 100 top officials. The monument toured the country thanks to sponsorship by State Farm, which for nearly two decades was the only company in North America to provide funding for the acquisition and training of arson dogs in the United States and Canada. State Farm has supported more than 300 arson dog teams in 44 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia.

The National Fire Dog Monument was sculpted by 22-year-old Colorado firefighter Austin Weishel, perhaps the youngest artist ever to have a monument erected in Washington, and pays tribute to the teamwork between humans and their canine companions in solving arson crimes.

The sculpture, “From Ashes to Answers,” was commissioned by Jerry Means, an arson investigation agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

Means’ own arson dog, Sadie, was the model for the sculpture. Sadie received national attention as the winner of the 2011 American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards™ in the category of Law Enforcement/Arson Dog.

Arson dogs – also known as accelerant detection canines – are trained to sniff out and indicate traces of petroleum products such as gasoline or lighter fluid that might have been used to start a fire.

Arson dogs and their handlers undergo many weeks of professional training to receive certification and must pass yearly testing to maintain that certification.

“America’s first line of defense is our nation’s arson dogs and we need to recognize their role in keeping us, our families, and our communities safe,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “The National Fire Dog Monument is a testament to the power and value of the human-animal bond. These animals are our friends, healers, our protectors, and aids — lending their special talents on behalf of us all.”

