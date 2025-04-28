No Result
A twisted galaxy | Astronomy Magazine

April 28, 2025
in Space Exploration
A twisted galaxy
A twisted galaxy | Astronomy Magazine



Emil Andronic from Hemel Hempstead, U.K. The unusual shape of NGC 3718 is a barred spiral galaxy with an unusual, twisted shape — likely due to interactions with nearby NGC 3729. Lying around 120 million light-years away, it's also listed as the 214th entry in Halton Arp's Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. This imager took 37⅓
Emil Andronic from Hemel Hempstead, U.K.

The unusual shape of NGC 3718 is a barred spiral galaxy with an unusual, twisted shape — likely due to interactions with nearby NGC 3729. Lying around 120 million light-years away, it’s also listed as the 214th entry in Halton Arp’s Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. This imager took 37⅓ hours of LRGB data with two 8-inch reflectors.


