Transcript:

You might think to put on mosquito repellent before going for a hike in the woods or a picnic by the lake.

But the risk of mosquito-borne disease is not limited to natural areas. Many outbreaks of West Nile virus have happened in cities, like in the Dallas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, areas.

So what’s the buzz? Why is that happening?

Robert Haley is with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. In his region, southern house mosquitoes, or Culex quinquefasciatus, are the most common carriers of West Nile virus. And they’re typically found near people’s homes.

Haley: “They breed in bottle caps full of water, and French drains, and overwatered lawns, and anything holding water around your house.”

Because dark pavement and rooftops absorb heat, urban and suburban neighborhoods also tend to be warmer than more rural areas. And these mosquitoes thrive when temperatures reach about 80 degrees.

Haley: “In warmer weather, mosquitoes bite more.”

As climate change brings warmer, wetter conditions to many areas, the risks of West Nile are expected to grow, and city residents may be especially vulnerable. So it’s important to protect yourself from mosquito bites – even in an urban backyard.

Reporting credit: ChavoBart Digital Media