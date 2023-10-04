



With Amazon’s second major Prime Day-style sale of the year in sight, the shopping giant’s Prime Big Deal Days is already seeing select products drop in price as “early deals.” Men’s Journal is always on the lookout for great sales on the best shoes, the best accessories, and the best fitness equipment, and right now, a popular walking treadmill that’s perfect for logging steps inside, working from home, and apartment living is 64% off after two crazy discounts.

The Rhythm Fun 2-in-1 walking treadmill is the most portable among the brand’s models. It’s earned a 4.1-star rating with the majority coming in as perfect. Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, commonly referred to as October Prime Day, this walking treadmill, originally priced at $500, was already on sale for $280, a 44% discount. Now, the brand has added a $100 coupon, taking $320 off the original price for a total of 64% off. Seeing as how the average price of a walking treadmill on Amazon falls between $250-$350, getting this one for $180 is a mega steal.

Rhythm Fun 2-in-1 Walking Treadmill, $180 (was $499) on Amazon

[$180 (was $500); amazon.com]

This walking treadmill from Rhythm Fun is a solid choice within its category. With a max weight of 220 pounds and a walking space that measures 18-by-52 inches, this shock-absorbing treadmill allows you to walk at speeds between 0.5 and 3.7 mph in 0.1 mph increments — low enough for a controlled crawl and fast enough for a brisk power walk or light jog. It features an LED display that shows the speed, duration, distance, and calories burned and is all controlled by a handheld remote. The brand also boasts that this treadmill is low noise and heat-resistant, two factors you wouldn’t necessarily think about until you actually use it.

Walking treadmills have surged in popularity over the past year because of TikTok virality, but they truly make sense to own for a few different reasons—namely, convenience. Those who work from home understand the difficulty of trying to log steps, having lost the opportunity to do so on a morning commute. Many workers-from-home have now opted to combine walking treadmills with standing desks, which allows them to walk while working simultaneously.

But they’re also a convenient alternative to walking outside, especially during colder months. Walking treadmills aren’t as bulky as their running counterparts, and they’re very easy to store. This Rhythm Fun treadmill is only five inches tall, just above ankle height. This means it’s easy to store under most sofas, a bed, or even standing inside a closet. Apartment dwellers will find this to be the ideal choice for at-home cardio.

Of the verified customers who landed on this treadmill and reviewed it, a wide net has been cast as to why they loved it. One described how it changed the way they work from home. “I’ve wanted to spend less time seated while working from home, and with this treadmill, I can walk at a comfortable pace that is both calm enough to not distract me from work but active enough to help keep me alert,” they said, adding a nice video as proof.

Another customer described their journey of shopping around for similar products and ultimately landing on this one from Rhythm Fun. They said, “I did hours of research before picking this one because it was the lightest and widest option that looks slick and well-made. The size of the running pad is generous and almost feels like a regular treadmill.”

The $180 sale price for the Rhythm Fun 2-in-1 walking treadmill is a limited deal, and it could potentially sell out at this price, given the steep discount. If you’ve been looking for the best walking treadmill or an easier way to work out at home, there’s no need to wait until Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — this might just be the biggest deal of all.





