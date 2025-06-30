American farmers are eligible to receive federal funding and incentives in return for engaging in important conservation practices, such as agreeing to protecting wetlands, or agreeing not to plow over grasslands.

These aren’t regulations; they are a pact between the farmer and the government, one that uses the power of the purse to protect the natural world.

The court challenge

A program to conserve wetlands was challenged in court. CTM Holdings, the farmer, argued that denying its ability to alter the landscape was essentially a “taking” of the land.

Thankfully, a federal district judge didn’t buy it, noting that the farmer wasn’t prevented from draining the wetlands. The judge wrote: “Plaintiff is voluntarily accepting the government’s offer by accepting USDA benefits. In return, plaintiff is agreeing to not destroy or alter its wetlands.”

He added, “Plaintiff can use its land any way it wants at any time. The only consequence is a potential loss of certain USDA benefits.”