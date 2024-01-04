What is family bonding?

Family bonding is taking time to connect with your family members to strengthen and improve your relationship.

It’s an intentional experience.

As a mom of four, I know how it feels to want to connect with my kids in fun ways, but lack the energy or time to pull it together.

I also know that kids grow fast.

Now, as a mom of teens, I can see how my years of spending time creating simple family traditions and a strong family culture have actually made my job as a teen parent easier.

I created a strong relationship with my kids through predictable and fun traditions and family bonding activities we started when my kids were toddlers and preschoolers. More of them are shared in our Year of Play Ebook.

During family bonding activities the goal is to be present and build relationships in positive ways.

Ask questions, be interested, and enjoy time together.

Why are family bonding activities important?

Family bonding time and family traditions can give kids:

An identity larger than themselves

Feeling of safety & belonging

Something to look forward to

Strong family connections

Researchers at the University of Cambridge studied data on 10,000 people in the United Kingdom and found that those who were closer to their parents at age three were more likely to be “pro-social” and demonstrate “kindness, empathy, and generosity, by adolescence.”

When kids feel like they belong to something, they feel more confident and secure. Start NOW, if you haven’t already, to build a strong family culture that you love through simple and intentional family bonding activities.

This year I’d like to invite you to join me for a Year of Family Fun. The goal is to do at least ONE family bonding activity per month.

You can do it!