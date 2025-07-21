As part of a sweeping rebrand, the American Athletic Conference on Monday formally changed its name to “American Conference,” ditched the acronym AAC and added its first mascot, “Soar,” the eagle.

The league will use American Conference on first reference, and “American” on subsequent references. The modernized website will go live on Thursday at the league’s media days in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“A brand is more than a name,” American commissioner Tim Pernetti said in a statement.

“Over the past year, we stepped back, listened and involved our community. That’s how real, lasting identity is built. We’re not slick, we’re strong. This brand defines who we are, service and mission — driven institutions of higher learning with highly competitive athletics and deeply committed leaders.”

The streamlined name, which is often already used by fans and the media, was tweaked to eliminate confusion with other similarly named organizations like the ACC. It was also changed to ensure “consistent recognition,” and reinforce a “sharper, more modern identity,” according to a brand packet provided by ANACHEL, a marketing and communications firm.

Their slogan, “Built to Rise,” ties into the league’s RISE (revenue, innovation, sports and entertainment) Ventures, a new commercial and innovation unit.

According to the American, Soar is the first live and animated mascot for a collegiate conference. The muscular bird will be used as a community ambassador and will lead reading programs for kids, volunteer days at league campuses and charity fundraisers as part of the conference’s “Soar to Serve” initiative. The mascot could be included in video games, jersey patches, merchandise and mascot-themed sponsor campaigns.

The 15-member American sent eight teams to bowls last season and captured the Bowl Challenge Cup with a 6-2 postseason record. The American was one of only five leagues — joining the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC — to have three teams finish with at least 10 wins last season.

“The American has built a brand that differentiates us in a crowded collegiate landscape by establishing and elevating what makes us distinctive,” Pernetti said. “This modernization is rooted in who we are and where we’re headed. It prioritizes clarity, momentum, and the competitive advantage driving every part of our conference forward.”