After gaining gigantic success in Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his next project, Aadujeevitham. Earlier, an announcement was made that Prabhas will unveil the film’s first look on January 10 at 5 p.m. This increases the audience’s excitement, mainly due to Prithviraj’s Salaar performance.

Set for its global release on April 10, 2024, the film is based on the theme of a survival drama. Based on the events of true incidents, the movie’s narrative is taken from Benyamin’s 2008 novel. For those unaware, Benny Daniel is an Indian writer popularly known as Benyamin. He is mainly famous for their work in Malayalam and Kerala languages.

The movie is titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam, but The Goat Life in English. The film’s plot pivots around the story of Najeeb Muhammed, an immigrant laborer. He leaves his family and house searching for work in the Persian Gulf states. This later resulted in him facing the worst nightmare of his life.

Besides emotional and survival thrill, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next film is set against a hard-hitting desert backdrop. Along with the Salaar actor, the Aadujeevitham cast also features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life first look revealed

After the scheduled time, Prabhas disclosed the first look of Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life, through his official Instagram account story. In addition, the Rebel Star also shared a message by revealing that he is thrilled to announce Prithviraj’s first official poster look.

The actor also gives a tagline for the film stating: #TheGoatLife – a journey of the indomitable human spirit. Directed by Blessy, the film began its project a year before the pandemic.

Some of the significant parts of the movie are filmed in Kerala, Jordan, and Algeria, which fuels more excitement towards its release. Considering the great buzz among the audience, it will be interesting to witness how Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next film will perform at the box office.