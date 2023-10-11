Aamir Khan, who had taken a break from acting after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, has announced his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, which he says is a comedy film with a similar theme to his previous hit Taare Zameen Par. He also revealed that he is working on a film with Sunny Deol, titled Lahore 1947.

Aamir Khan confirms his comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan, who is known as one of the most versatile and influential actors of Indian cinema, has surprised his fans by confirming his return to the silver screen with a new film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor shared some details about the project during a session at News18 India’s ‘Amrit Ratna 2023’ event on Tuesday.

“I have not spoken about it publicly and I won’t be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitaare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitaare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. But the theme is the same that’s why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme but this time the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps that character in Taare Zameen Par, In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It’s the opposite,” Aamir said.

Taare Zameen Par, which was released in 2007, followed an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safary, who suffers from dyslexia and struggles in school. Aamir played the role of his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who discovers his condition and helps him overcome his difficulties and realise his true potential. The film was a critical and commercial success and won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare and the Filmfare Award for Best Film.

This film is said to be official remake of Spanish film, Champions that Khan was earlier planning to make with Farhan Akhtar.

Aamir Khan’s other production ventures

Aamir also said that he is currently busy with his production ventures and has three films lined up as a producer. One of them is Laapata Ladies, directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, which will release on January 5. Another one is Pritam Pyaare, which marks the debut of his son Junaid Khan as a producer. Aamir said that he has a cameo in the film. Junaid is also making his acting debut with YRF’s Maharaj, which is inspired by true events and set in the 1800s.

Aamir Khan on producing Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947

The third film that Aamir is producing is Lahore 1947, which will feature him in a cameo alongside Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and will be based on the historical events surrounding the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Aamir said that he is looking forward to working with Sunny Deol, who is known for his action-packed films such as Ghayal, Border and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

“I am producing a movie which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is titled Lahore and Sunny Deol will play the lead in the movie. He is someone I have really been fond of all my life. I am only producing that movie. Sunny is the hero. It is a very good story,” Aamir added.

Aamir Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par and are expecting him to deliver another blockbuster performance. The actor has been known for his perfectionism and dedication to his craft and has given some of the highest-grossing films of Indian cinema such as 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal. He has also been honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and received an honorary title from the Government of China in 2017. He has also created and hosted the television talk show Satyamev Jayate, which focused on social issues.

