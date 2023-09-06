Bollywood’s Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to make a roaring comeback, and he’s got an exhilarating lineup of films in the pipeline. After taking a long break post the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failure, Khan is geared up for a spectacular return to the silver screen.

Earlier this week, the perfectionist actor confirmed that his next Bollywood project will grace theatres during the festive season of Christmas 2024. The excitement is palpable, but there’s more! Contrary to earlier reports, it’s not Rajkumar Santoshi’s film that’s up next for Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan To Play A Sports Icon In His Next?

Reports from Pinkvilla suggest that before diving into the family entertainer helmed by Santoshi, Aamir will be tackling another thrilling project. He’s all set to embrace the role of a sports icon in the RS Prassana-directed sports drama, an official adaptation of the Spanish film, ‘Champions.’

The preparation is wrapped up, and filming will kick off in January 2024. With a quick 70-day schedule, Khan aims to deliver this cinematic treat for Christmas 2024. This film initially had Farhan Akhtar on board, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to step aside.

What’s Next For The Actor?

Following ‘Champions,’ the audience can expect Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial to take centre stage. Although a tad later than expected, this film promises to be worth the wait. But that’s not all! Aamir Khan has even more surprises in his bag of cinematic wonders.

He’s contemplating producing the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, though his acting involvement remains uncertain for now. And if that wasn’t enough, whispers in the industry suggest that Khan is in early talks for an epic, VFX-heavy spectacle. While it’s in its infancy, the prospect of Aamir Khan in a groundbreaking VFX film is indeed tantalizing.

Aamir Khan’s Sports Drama May Release In Christmas 2024

As ‘Champions’ gears up for a festive release in Christmas 2024, Rajkumar Santoshi’s film is poised to light up screens in 2025. It’s evident that Khan is taking his time to curate a diverse and captivating filmography.

For those wondering about Aamir Khan’s hiatus, it was a well-deserved break following the rollercoaster ride of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ The actor expressed his desire to spend quality time with family before rekindling his passion for cinema.

