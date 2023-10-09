Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently announced his break from acting, has surprised his fans by revealing that he will have a cameo role in Sunny Deol‘s upcoming film Lahore 1947. The film, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is a historical drama set during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol announced Lahore 1947

Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. He wrote, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, A.”

Aamir Khan to do a cameo in Lahore 1947

According to latest reports, Aamir Khan will play a pivotal role in the film, which will also feature some new faces. The details of his character and the plot of the film are kept under wraps. However, it is speculated that the film will explore the human emotions and conflicts that arose during the turbulent times of partition.

Lahore 1947 is expected to go on floors in early 2024 and release in same year itself. The film will mark the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, who have been in the industry for over three decades. Aamir Khan had previously praised Sunny Deol for his performance in Gadar 2, which was also based on the partition theme.

Aamir Khan’s other projects

Aamir Khan’s last release was Laal Singh Chadha, which was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film failed to impress the critics and the audience and was a box office flop. Post which, he decided to take a break from acting and focus on his personal life. He said that he wanted to spend more time with his family, his mother and his kids.

Aamir Khan is also reported to produce and star in the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Champions, which is a sports comedy about a basketball team of people with intellectual disabilities. The film is reportedly titled tentatively as Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sunny Deol’s other projects

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is also busy with his other projects. He will be seen in Apne 2, which is a sequel to his 2007 hit film Apne. The film will also star his father Dharmendra and his brother Bobby Deol. Sunny Deol will also reportedly star in a war drama Border 2, another sequel to his hit film.

Lahore 1947 is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 and fans are eagerly waiting to see Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol share screen space for the first time. The film is expected to be a gripping and emotional saga that will showcase a different perspective of the partition era.

