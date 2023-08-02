Harlem, NY –

A$AP Bari is back in the headlines — this time, for his fists, not his fashion.

On Tuesday (August 1), a video surfaced online of the Harlem native, who is best known as the co-founder of A$AP Mob and the streetwear brand VLONE, getting jumped by several people at a basketball court in his native New York City borough.

Only part of the fight was caught on camera, but it shows the burly fashion designer squaring up and trading punches with a smaller man in a white T-shirt and bright red shorts as a crowd of onlookers watch on.

Moments later, another man sneaks up behind Bari and punches the back of his head before swinging at him several more times. As an outnumbered Bari retreats into the corner of the court, another man punches the back of his head and grabs his shirt.

After regaining his footing, Bari trades more punches with the white T-shirt and red shorts and gets attacked from behind once again by another man, before a woman and a man eventually step in front of Bari to break up the fight.

Watch the footage below:

ASAP Bari getting jumped in Full HD, 9:16 (Original version) pic.twitter.com/vDARjbb3gm — GDTV (@groundeadtv) August 2, 2023

The A$AP Mob member later took to his Instagram Stories to address the scuffle, claiming it all stemmed from him “knocking out” a guy who stole his chain years ago.

“Everyday it’s something new with me from n-ggas hating on me to n-ggas [rapping] about me,” he wrote. “The best thing to do is have a great meal and get ready for another pay day.”

In a follow-up post, he explained: “This last time talking about it. A n-ggas stole my chain two years ago out car without me know and I seen him so I knocked him out and his n-ggas jumped in[.] Would had jump me to after the way I knocked him out.”

He added: “I’m so gangster I was solo with my jewelry on[.] These the same n-ggas who put money in my pocket[.] I’m real Harlem.”

Bari also reposted a video from one of the men he fought, who held up his white, blood-stained T-shirt (ironically a VLONE one) to the camera and also showed off the minor injuries he sustained.

“Yo, Bari, you a f-ggot. And suck my dick. You probably cut me with something too, you f-ggot bitch. And you ain’t do nothin’ to me. All you did was this,” he said as he zoomed in on a minor cut on his lip. “And when I catch you, it’s lit.”

Bari disputed the man’s injury claims and shared a close-up screenshot of his bruised eye, writing: “The glasses not gone block the black eye.”

Fighting enemies in the street isn’t A$AP Bari’s only concern right now. As he referenced on his Instagram Stories, the embattled designer was also recently dissed by former friend and collaborator A$AP Rocky.

During his performance at Rolling Loud Miami last month, Pretty Flacko tweaked the lyrics to “Telephone Calls” and rapped: “Call up Young Lord A$AP Bari, he a bitch/ And the young boy Ian Connor, he a bitch.”

It’s unclear what prompted the lyrical jab, but fans speculated it may have something to do with Bari and Connor’s respective sexual misconduct allegations.

The latter actually confronted Rocky about the perceived diss via text, which the Testing rapper shared on social media.

“Fuck this about?” Connor — who is a fashion designer, model and influencer — messaged Rocky while sending him a screenshot of a headline about his lyrics.

“Bout nuttin, u prolly wont believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t,” Rocky replied.

“I like to hear unbelievable shit, cus Wasgoin, when we set this tone?” Connor wrote back, before adding: “Clear it up Flacko I’m looking Brazy out here.”

The “Praise the Lord” hitmaker admitted he intentionally “jabbed” A$AP Bari, but continued to plead his innocence regarding the Ian Connor diss by claiming he simply forgot the lyrics and instead said: “He da shit.”