A$AP Rocky and Rihanna put their dance moves to the test as the Harlem rapper celebrated his 35th birthday over the weekend.

The power couple hit the town in Pretty Flacko’s native New York City on Friday night (October 6), where they were seen engaging in some friendly competition on a nightclub dancefloor.

Footage from the birthday bash showed Rocky and a few of his friends busting a move to Waka Flocka Flame‘s “Round of Applause” on one side of the dancefloor, which was covered in what looked like dollar bills.

After the Harlem native pointed to his billionaire baby mother, Rihanna stepped up to the plate and hit a lateral twerking move, much to the delight of fellow partygoers.

As the DJ transitioned to Rae Sremmurd‘s “Throw Sum Mo,” Rocky — who turned 35 on October 3 — and his crew kept the dance-off going with a lighthearted synchronized routine.

Watch the dance-off unfold below:

Rihanna dancing off to Nicki Minaj’s “Throw sum Mo” on Asap Rocky’s Birthday party 😭😭😩

pic.twitter.com/enEJGriu2w — 🌙 (@navybih) October 8, 2023

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had more reason to celebrate this past summer when they welcomed their second child together, a baby boy they named Riot Rose Mayers.

The child was reportedly born on August 3 in Los Angeles. RiRi first announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February, where her growing baby bump could be seen underneath a red jumpsuit.

related news A$AP Rocky Calls New Album His ‘Best Work Yet’: ‘I’ve Been Really Experimenting’ October 2, 2023

Riot’s arrival came just over a year after his older brother, RZA, was born in May 2022. RZA was, of course, named after the Wu-Tang Clan legend, who told CNN “it’s a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”

Rocky and Rihanna gave fans a first glimpse of their growing family last month, sharing sweet photos of them doting on their two young boys.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” the Anti singer said of motherhood in an interview with with British Vogue earlier this year. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.

“You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn’t matter.”