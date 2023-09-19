A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have shared the first photos of their new baby boy, Riot, from a heart-melting shoot with son RZA Mayers.

The family photos were shared by the A-list couple’s go-to photographer, DIGGZY, on Tuesday morning (September 19) with RiRi and Rocky taking turns holding baby Riot Rose, who was in a pink onesie and matching du-rag of sorts to go along with his Timberland boots.

As for the Fenty mogul, she rocked a denim outfit with a navy jacket while Rocky kept it simple in a white undershirt and jeans.

“The Mayers Boyz,” the mother of two commented on the photos.

Find the adorable pics below.

After revealing her baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February, Rihanna gave birth to baby boy number two on August 3 in Los Angeles.

The pair kept their first son’s name a secret for nearly a year – but just ahead of his first birthday, his Wu-Tang Clan-inspired name was revealed. RZA was born on May 13, 2022 and is now a big brother.

Back in February, Rihanna admitted she’d like to have even more kids in the future to grow their family of four.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever,” she told British Vogue. “My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.

“We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.

“The second Rocky makes eye contact with [RZA] he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”