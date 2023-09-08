A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have revealed the name of their second child, who they welcomed earlier this summer.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the couple’s baby boy is called Riot Rose Mayers. The name keeps the “R” trend in the family alive as Rocky (who was born Rakim Mayers) and RiRi named their first child RZA, after the Wu-Tang Clan legend.

Riot is also the name of Pretty Flacko’s latest single “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”, which dropped in July and is expected to appear on his forthcoming album Don’t Be Dumb.

Baby Riot’s birth certificate also reveals he was born on August 1, not August 3 as previously reported. Rihanna gave birth privately in Los Angeles, where RZA was also born in May 2022.

The pair kept their first son’s name a secret for nearly a year, but just ahead of his first birthday, his birth certificate found its way into the press, revealing his full name to be RZA Athelston Mayers.

His namesake was later asked how he felt about the baby’s name and he called it a “great honor.”

“[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” RZA said in an interview with CNN.

“RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Being named after legendary Hip Hop artists runs in the family, as Rocky previously revealed he was named after the rapper Rakim.

Rihanna first revealed her second pregnancy in February after sporting a substantial bump when she performed at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Talking to British Vogue for her cover story earlier this year, the Bajan billionaire opened up about her experiences with early motherhood.

“Oh my God, it’s legendary,” she said of her first nine months as a mother. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.