As AAPI Heritage Month draws to a close, these are some of the most famous AAPI celebrities today.

Dwayne Johnson, who is Samoan, has been the highest-earning actor in Hollywood multiple times.

Ali Wong, who is Vietnamese and Chinese, made history with her Emmy win.

Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app

By clicking “Sign Up”, you accept our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy . You can opt-out at any time by visiting our Preferences page or by clicking “unsubscribe” at the bottom of the email.





May is AAPI Heritage Month. AAPI stands for Asian American and Pacific Islanders, a population that encompasses millions of people throughout the US from all over Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Pacific Islands, such as Samoa, Hawaii, and other Polynesian islands.

As AAPI Heritage Month concludes, we took a look at some of the most influential AAPI celebrities in Hollywood, including actors, directors, producers, and musicians. All have broken records and broken boundaries in terms of AAPI representation on-screen, behind the scenes, and on the radio.

This story is available exclusively to Business Insider

subscribers.

Become an Insider

and start reading now.

Have an account? Log in .