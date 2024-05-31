- As AAPI Heritage Month draws to a close, these are some of the most famous AAPI celebrities today.
- Dwayne Johnson, who is Samoan, has been the highest-earning actor in Hollywood multiple times.
- Ali Wong, who is Vietnamese and Chinese, made history with her Emmy win.
May is AAPI Heritage Month. AAPI stands for Asian American and Pacific Islanders, a population that encompasses millions of people throughout the US from all over Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Pacific Islands, such as Samoa, Hawaii, and other Polynesian islands.
As AAPI Heritage Month concludes, we took a look at some of the most influential AAPI celebrities in Hollywood, including actors, directors, producers, and musicians. All have broken records and broken boundaries in terms of AAPI representation on-screen, behind the scenes, and on the radio.
Here are some of the most famous AAPI celebrities who are changing the entertainment industry.
