





As the Yankees’ season continues to spiral, manager Aaron Boone shared that he met Sunday with managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman, who told the skipper they are “frustrated.”

“We understand we’re in a tough spot, and it’s not going well,” Boone said, according to MLB.com. “We’re in the business of trying to fix it and trying to [determine] what are the best moves moving forward for us to try and get us on track.”

Before their Sunday matchup with the Red Sox, the Yankees sat at the bottom of the AL East with a 60–63 record. The franchise has finished with a winning record in each of the past 30 seasons, but it’s in serious danger of breaking that streak. Despite the bleak outlook for the postseason, Boone said the team has no intention of going away quietly.

“We’re definitely not giving up,” Boone said. “When you’re wearing it and you’re scuffling, it can beat you down a little bit. That’s what you’ve got to guard against, especially this time of year when you’re in the dog days. That’s part of it. That’s part of being a big leaguer.”

The Yankees are eight games back in the AL wild-card chase and trail four other teams for the final spot as of Sunday morning.



