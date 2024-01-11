Opinion

Source: The Pat McAfee Show YouTube

The New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is slamming woke ESPN after being banned from “The Pat McAfee Show” for the rest of the NFL season for suggesting that Jimmy Kimmel had ties to the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Let me show you what a disingenuous, hypocritical clown this guy is. Kimmel last night whined that Aaron Rodgers said he was on the Epstein list and says calling someone a pedophile isn’t something you say without facts. “The truth still matters.” Less than two minutes later,… pic.twitter.com/RrQTXeoxUo — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) January 9, 2024

Rodgers Slams ESPN

Fox News reported that Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers after he linked the liberal late night host to Epstein while appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

While appearing on “The Pat McAffee Show” again on Tuesday, Rodgers said that the statement released afterwards by ESPN senior vice president production Mike Foss didn’t really help the situation.

“I don’t understand… a Mike Foss comment because he didn’t help out either,” Rodgers said. “And I’m going to quote Mike Foss. He said, ‘Aaron made a dumb and factually incorrect joke about Jimmy Kimmel. That should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment.’ Mike, you’re not helping. You’re not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said,”

“I feel like I made a statement about not wanting to be on a list to come out … ‘We realized that in the moment?’ What are you talking about?” he added.

Aaron Rodgers just might be my new favorite person in the entire NFL. He’s telling it like it is, he stood up against the vaxxines not being safe & effective (as claimed), said what he said about Kimmel on the Epstein list (for a reason) and doesn’t give a sh*t what Kimmel or… pic.twitter.com/Ik6Box4BnE — Sequencer (@RealSeq16) January 10, 2024

Rodgers Never Called Kimmel A Pedophile

Rodgers also pointed out that he never claimed that Kimmel was a pedophile.

“I was referring to the fact that if there’s a list, which again, this hasn’t come out yet,” Rodgers said. “There was just a deposition, and there are names on it, then that would be the second time that soft brained, junior college student, wacko, anti-vax, antisemite, purveyor, spreader of misinformation, conspiracy theorist, MAGA, whatever other things that have been said by him and other people in the media would be right twice.”

“Let me just say, that is the truth, No. 1. No. 2, I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be,” he continued. “So, for him to be upset about that, I get it. Did you watch the quote because that’s exactly what I said? Verbatim. What I said on the show.”

Rodgers went on to say that he wasn’t “stupid” enough to accuse Kimmel of pedophilia.

“I’m not stupid enough, even though you think I’m an idiot, and you made a lot of comments about my intelligence. But I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence,” he stated. “That’s ridiculous.”

“I’m glad and I think we can agree on something is that, one, those crimes are heinous and, two, and I’m glad you’re not on a list because those who are on the list — and this is what I think we can agree on — that, at minimum, there should be an inquiry into their involvement,” he concluded. “Especially if they went to the island. And, at maximum, there should be an investigation into it.”

Aaron Rodgers didn’t say Kimmel was a pedo. He said Kimmel didn’t want the Epstein list out. And there’s a lot of backstory that as far as I can tell, only one real journalist @SherwoodStrauss, took the time to understand. Ethan is really really good. pic.twitter.com/b4mNYKZBAu — Will Cain (@willcain) January 9, 2024

Rodgers Gets Banned

The next day, McAfee announced that Rodgers would not be appearing on his show again for the rest of the NFL season.

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday: Season 4’ is done,” McEAfee said on Wednesday, according to Daily Mail. “There’s gonna be a lot of people that are happy with that – myself included to be honest with you.”

“The way it ended, it got real loud,” he added. “I’m happy that’s not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news. Some of his thoughts and opinions though do p*** off a lot of people.”

Disappointed by McAfee’s approach! Disney/ESPN won. Aaron Rodgers suspended from “The Pat McAfee Show” after his comments on Jimmy Kimmel. McAfee said he was “happy” Rodgers wouldn’t be back on the show because of the drama it caused. pic.twitter.com/xSZUSdHbfu — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) January 10, 2024

