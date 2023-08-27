





Aaron Rodgers made his Jets debut on Saturday when he suited up for the team’s final preseason game vs. the Giants.

In the two drives that he played in, the quarterback finished going 5-for-8 for 47 yards, along with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

After the game, Rodgers admitted he had “butterflies” before playing in his first Jets game.

“I had some butterflies for sure. I think that’s always normal,” Rodgers said, via the Jets. “The first time I strap it on, that’s normal, whether it’s year one playing the San Diego Chargers or year 19 playing preseason No. 4, there’s always some butterflies. But I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment, just to have that kind of support.”

Now the Jets will head into their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup vs. their division rivals, the Bills, with this momentum. The game, which takes place at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football, will be Rodgers’s official regular season Jets debut.

“It’s going to be electric,” Rodgers said. “Monday Night Football, last game of the first week, so it’ll be pretty special to take the field against a division rival, a great quarterback and a really good team. So it’ll be a special environment to start off my career with the Jets.”

He added that he believes the team is “ready” for the season ahead.



