





Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Tuesday and it was a complete and utter mess.

The New York Jets quarterback sounded off on his feud with Jimmy Kimmel, his thoughts on COVID-19, and his support of conspiracy theorists.

He also went off about cancel culture, saying ESPN executive Mike Foss wasn’t “helping” with his apology for Rodgers’s baseless Jeffrey Epstein claims about Kimmel and that the apology is what leads to the mainstream media having people like Rodgers get canceled.

Here’s that rant in the second tweet below:

Aaron Rodgers continued with a tirade against mainstream media, including ESPN SVP of Production Mike Foss pic.twitter.com/tbeUfU8SD8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

The fact that Rodgers was ranting about mainstream media canceling people while making his weekly appearance on arguably the biggest sports network in the world was rightfully not lost on anybody.

Aaron Rodgers complaining about cancel culture and mainstream media while being platformed every week on a mainstream sports network is the most Aaron Rodgers thing ever. https://t.co/4tYQqjs8lE — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 9, 2024

