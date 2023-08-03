





With Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets this season, Zach Wilson, who started the last two seasons, will serve as backup quarterback.

So, how has Wilson been fitting into this role? Rodgers answered that question on Wednesday, expressing that this time as a backup will be good for Wilson.

“He has played really, really well in camp,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s made a number of great throws. He looks confident. His fundamentals are improving. He’s throwing the ball on time. He’s got all the intangibles. … I think he’ll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and it’s gonna set him up for a nice long career in the league.”

Rodgers served as a backup quarterback in his first three NFL seasons for the Packers, ultimately winning Super Bowl XLV and being named league MVP four times.

The Jets starter added that this role will benefit Wilson after his tumultuous year last season. He was benched multiple times, finishing the year with just nine starts.

“I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale and he can really take a breath and pause and deal with the disappointment of last year and the frustration, and then channel it,” Rodgers said. “I feel like he has, just re-channel it as a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and be better.”

Wilson is expected to start in Thursday’s preseason NFL Hall of Fame game vs. the Browns.



