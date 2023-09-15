





Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to give his first interview since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury Monday night against the Bills.

Rodgers, who had surgery earlier this week, is expected to miss the rest of the season. Despite the prognosis, Rodgers channeled his inner Kevin Garnett when asked by McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk whether he potentially could return to action if the Jets reach the playoffs.

“I’m not gonna make any of those statements. I don’t feel like that’s fair to myself,” Rodgers began.

When pressed again about whether or not it was a possibility, Rodgers didn’t totally dismiss the idea.

“I think as Kevin Garnett said, ‘Anything is possible.’”

"As Kevin Garnett said, 'anything is possible'" – Aaron Rodgers on if he can return this year (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/2OHCCxiV93 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 15, 2023

Rodgers exited the game on the Jets offense’s first drive of the season after falling awkwardly and popping the Achilles tendon in his left leg. The MRI on Tuesday confirmed the torn Achilles diagnosis, and Rodgers subsequently underwent surgery to repair the tendon. Rodgers is now resting at home and plans to be aggressive in his rehab.

“I’m going to try and push this thing as much as it will allow me to,” Rodgers said in regard to his recovery plans, per Kevin Maher of News 12 New York.

The Jets plan to move forward with Zach Wilson at quarterback in Rodgers’s absence, which has significantly altered expectations for New York after just one offensive possession in 2023.







