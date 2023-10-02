





The Jets were calling some unusual plays early into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs in order to try to get quarterback Zach Wilson rolling. The trickery wasn’t always successful, however.

After Wilson completed a short pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a first down, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett dialed up a surprise flea flicker. Unfortunately, the Kansas City defense was all over it, and Wilson was sacked for a loss by Mike Edwards.

Aaron Rodgers, who was in attendance for the primetime game, reacted to the failed flea flicker in a fashion that every Jets fans can relate to, looking absolutely perplexed with the play call from his view in a suite.

Rodgers could be seen slowly looking up with his hands on the back of his head, clearly unimpressed with the team’s big loss of yards right after an important first down.

The Jets were held scoreless in the first quarter for the fourth game in a row, having still failed to score during the opening quarter this season. After Wilson failed to get a throw off during New York’s attempted flea flicker, Rodgers couldn’t hide his disappointment, which was captured on the national broadcast.







