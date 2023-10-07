The much-awaited third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise has been in the news for a long time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates the film, which is set to star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and be directed by Anurag Basu.

Mukesh Bhatt on song leak and public notice

Mukesh Bhatt in an interview said that he is annoyed by the song that was circulating on social media as a leaked track from Aashiqui 3, which was found to be false. He said that no song has been composed yet and that he is the creative fountainhead of the Aashiqui franchise.

The incident was probably the reason why producer Mukesh Bhatt issued a public notice in a trade magazine last week. Mukesh Bhatt’s notice stated that he is the sole owner of the intellectual property rights of the franchise and that any communication regarding the film without his involvement would be considered fraudulent.

While Bhatt understands the anticipation around Kartik Aaryan-led Aashiqui 3, he is seeing red at the song fiasco. He says, “No song has been composed yet. How can it be leaked? It was important to issue the public notice as I am the copyright holder and the creative fountainhead of the Aashiqui franchise.”

Mukesh Bhatt on Aashiqui 3 shoot timelines and Anurag Basu

There was talk that Aashiqui 3 would roll by the year-end. However, Bhatt dismisses the idea, explaining that the script has yet to be finalised. Bhatt also revealed that he is waiting for Basu to complete his current project, Metro… In Dino, before working on it. He said that he wants to be completely convinced about the script before starting anything and that he is not in a hurry to make the film.

He added that if Basu does not like the script or is busy with other projects, he can make the film with another director. It was being reported that Basu may focus on the Kishore Kumar biopic with Ranbir Kapoor next year.

Mukesh Bhatt on Kartik Aaryan

Bhatt also confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is on board as the male lead, but said that everything is tentative till he gets a script from Basu. He said that if Kartik feels that he does not suit the character, he has the right to choose to walk out. He said that Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 did not depend on any external forces or star cast. “We created stars with the films” he said.

Female lead in Aashiqui 3

Bhatt also dismissed the rumours about the female lead of the film, saying that he will introduce a new actor. “These [talent] agencies are throwing names of actresses as they want to promote their talent, but I don’t want my franchise to be a part of somebody else’s agenda.”he said.

Aashiqui Franchise

The Aashiqui franchise began in 1990 with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal as the lead pair. The film was a musical blockbuster and became a cult classic. The second part, Aashiqui 2, released in 2013 and starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was also a huge hit and revived the romantic genre in Bollywood. The third part, Aashiqui 3, is expected to release in 2024.

