The most talked-about phrase in IPL 2025 has been “Ab Ki Baar 300 Paar?”, and after last season’s flurry of high-scoring matches, it seems more of a reality than just a tagline.

With batting-friendly pitches and power-packed lineups, IPL 2024 had already set the stage for record-breaking totals, and SRH’s explosive batting unit is leading the charge once again.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday came agonizingly close to breaching the 300-run mark yet again, smashing 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad. This monstrous innings solidified their position as the most dominant batting side in IPL history.

With this, SRH now holds the top three highest scores ever in the IPL, proving that their destructive batting approach is no fluke. Here’re the highest totals in league’s 18 year history:

IPL’s highest totals

SRH – 287/3 vs RCB (Bengaluru, 15 Apr 2024)

SRH – 286/6 vs RR (Hyderabad, 23 Mar 2025)

SRH – 277/3 vs MI (Hyderabad, 27 Mar 2024)

KKR – 272/7 vs DC (Visakhapatnam, 3 Apr 2024)

SRH – 266/7 vs DC (Delhi, 20 Apr 2024)

RCB – 263/5 vs Warriors (Bengaluru, 23 Apr 2013)

Punjab Kings – 262/2 vs KKR (Eden Gardens, 26 Apr 2024)

RCB – 262/7 vs SRH (Bengaluru, 15 Apr 2024)

KKR – 261/6 vs Punjab Kings (Eden Gardens, 26 Apr 2024)

DC – 257/4 vs MI (Delhi, 27 Apr 2024)

Live Events

Is 300 inevitablein IPL 2025?

With SRH’s fearless batting approach, the elusive 300-run milestone no longer seems impossible. Their aggressive lineup, which features Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, has consistently taken apart opposition attacks, and if they continue this trend, it’s only a matter of time before IPL witnesses its first-ever 300+ total.

The question remains: Who will be the first team to smash 300? If SRH keeps up this form, the answer might not be too far away.

