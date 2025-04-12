GoPro cameras have revolutionized the way we view animals by getting amazing close-up shots without human interaction.

We’ve seen house cats playing, hilarious moments with orangutans, and even awesome animal rescues all captured on a GoPro.

Another GoPro video has come to light, capturing the view from above as the camera goes airborne with a pelican.

The pelican, appropriately named Bigbird, was found stumbling ashore in Tanzania after being abandoned by his flock. He was then taken in by the Safari camp Greystoke Mahale.

When it came time for Bigbird to learn to fly, members at the camp had to run up and down the beach flapping their arms to teach him to do the same.

Once he got the hang of it, a GoPro camera was placed on his beak to catch his first flight.

This spectacular video shows Bigbird as he flies out over the water and down the coast before he returns to the beach.

It’s a stunning and beautiful moment caught on film!

This article by Brian Dooling was first published by One Green Planet on 31 March 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :photographer chicago/Shutterstock.



