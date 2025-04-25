A longtime Conservative stronghold in B.C.’s Fraser Valley has become a key riding to watch in Monday’s federal election, thanks to a former MLA’s independent run.

Abbotsford-South Langley is a new riding, but the area has gone to the Conservatives or their predecessors for decades.

“Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley generally historically has been a very conservative place,” said University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford.

Longtime B.C. politician Mike de Jong to run as independent



“I think everyone would have considered that this newly configured riding of Abbotsford-South Langley would be an easy Conservative pickup, but because of this botched nomination process and Mike de Jong running as an independent, I think it’s possibly a three-way race now.”

De Jong served as MLA for the area for three decades and held multiple cabinet portfolios, including finance and health.

He had sought to run for the Conservatives, but said his candidacy was rejected because the party deemed him to be “unqualified.” The party instead nominated 25-year-old blueberry farmer Sukhman Gill in the riding.

Global News made multiple attempts to contact Gill for an interview, but were told by his staff he was busy campaigning and not available.

De Jong told Global News he has been campaigning on a variety of issues affecting the riding, including the effects of tariffs and perennial concerns about flood mitigation, following the destructive 2021 atmospheric river.

But he’s focused heavily on Gill’s reticence to appear at public events as well.

“One of the candidates, ironically the candidate for the party that has represented this area for over half a century, has refused to participate in any public discussions, any all-candidates’ gatherings. We’ve had eight of them so far,” he said.

“If a candidate is not prepared to stand up with the people and in front of the people before an election campaign, they are sure as heck not going to stand up for the people after.”

De Jong said he still subscribes to the values and principles espoused by the Conservative Party, but that over and above them, he believes locals should be the ones to decide who represents them, not “someone in Ottawa who decided they knew better than the people here in Abbotsford.”

Canada Election 2025: Poilievre, Singh, and Carney make their pitch to voters



De Jong has secured the backing of Ed Fast, the area’s outgoing MP.

But while de Jong has major name recognition in the area, Telford said he’ll face an uphill battle given that independent candidates have historically fared poorly in federal campaigns.

He could, ironically, play spoiler to the Conservatives’ fortunes, however.

“The Liberal candidate, though, is out there campaigning hard,” he said.

“The Liberals are hoping the Conservative candidate and Mike de Jong will split the vote and they can come up in the middle. It would be a shock if they did that, but it’s not implausible in this scenario.”

Kevin Gillies, a former local journalist and special needs support worker, is carrying the Liberal banner in the riding.

Like party leader Mark Carney, he painted the election in terms of Canada’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariff and annexation threats.

“It’s really impacting people here. The local newspaper recently said 700 jobs were lost in this town due to U.S. tariffs,” he said.

“I really buy into Mark Carney, and I believe he is an excellent person for this crisis. He is educated and experienced.”

Which Canadian NHL team are the main party leaders cheering for?



Gillies also touted his candidacy as a chance for voters to have a seat at the table in government, noting residents have been represented by an opposition MP since the last Conservative government.

“Having a strong voice as part of the Carney government is in this riding’s best interest and will help with issues like securing flood mitigation from the Nooksack River,” he said.

Several other candidates are also vying for the seat, including the NDP’s Dharmasena Yakandawela, the Greens’ Melissa Snazell and the PPC’s Aeriol Alderking.

Telford said if history is a guide, the Conservatives will have the edge going into Monday’s vote.

But he said de Jong’s candidacy could come back to haunt the party in the end.

“Why the Conservative Party declined his offer to serve is still a mystery, but I think it was a big mistake on their part,” he said.