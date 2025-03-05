Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday supported a social media post that defended his son, Abhishek Bachchan, against negativity related to nepotism. The post stated that Abhishek “unnecessarily became the victim of nepotism negativity” despite having an extensive filmography of quality work.

‘Abhishek Bachchan became the victim of ‘nepotism’

A Bollywood news portal shared a video of Abhishek at a promotional event on the microblogging site X. The caption read, “Abhishek Bachchan unnecessarily became the victim of ‘nepotism’ negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography are very high.”

Amitabh Bachchan, 82, reshared the video and added, “I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father.”

— SrBachchan (@SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Support for Abhishek

The veteran actor frequently uses social media to highlight Abhishek’s work. They have previously worked together in films like “Bunty Aur Babli,” “Sarkar,” and “Paa.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

Abhishek Bachchan, 49, is set to appear in the Prime Video film “Be Happy.” His last role was in Shoojit Sircar’s “I Want To Talk.”



(Inputs from PTI)

