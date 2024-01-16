Director Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for his films like ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Kedarnath‘ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui‘, has revealed the title of his next project – ‘Sharaabi‘. The film is said to be a comic drama about a dysfunctional alcoholic, and may have a connection to Amitabh Bachchan’s 1984 classic of the same name.

Abhishek Kapoor took to social media to share his sobriety journey

Kapoor took to social media to share the news and also hinted at his personal journey of quitting alcohol four years ago. He wrote, “Almost 4 years since I Quit drinking alcohol. Hardest and the most important decision of my life. God knows the relationships is destroyed and opportunities are lost while often making an ass of myself in many a drunken benders. As a young man I didn’t know better but what’s important is to make the change when the realisation dawns. Sometimes one must destroy oneself only to rise again #4yearssober #sobriety #onedayatatime #papagotgrit.”.

(Also read: Diana Penty To Star Opposite Ajay Devgn In Abhishek Kapoor’s Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgan Starrer)

The film will be produced by Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures. The cast and crew details are yet to be announced.

Abhishek Kapoor completes shoot of Ajay Devgn starrer action adventure

Meanwhile, Kapoor has also completed the shooting of his another film, an action-adventure starring Ajay Devgn, which will mark the debut of two star kids – Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn, and Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon. The film, which is also backed by Guy in the Sky Pictures, is expected to release soon.

(Also read: Riteish Deshmukh To Turn Villain Versus Ajay Devgn In Raid 2)

Abhishek Kapoor is one of the most versatile and visionary filmmakers in the industry, who has delivered some memorable and impactful films over the years. Audience is eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects, which promise to be entertaining and engaging.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related