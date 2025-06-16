Above the clouds | Astronomy Magazine





Vikas Chander from New Delhi, India The 10.4-meter Gran Telescopio Canarias lies beneath the stars and Venus atop Roque de los Muchachos on La Palma in the Canary Islands. The imager used a Sony mirrorless camera and 85mm lens at f/4 to take two hundred 30-second exposures at ISO 100. Above the clouds

