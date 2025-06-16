false
product
above-the-clouds
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/above-the-clouds/
Above the clouds | Astronomy Magazine
Vikas Chander from New Delhi, India The 10.4-meter Gran Telescopio Canarias lies beneath the stars and Venus atop Roque de los Muchachos on La Palma in the Canary Islands. The imager used a Sony mirrorless camera and 85mm lens at f/4 to take two hundred 30-second exposures at ISO 100. Above the clouds
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/06/grantecan-4096-no-sign-1568×1046.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-06-16
2025-06-16
164142
Vikas Chander from New Delhi, India
The 10.4-meter Gran Telescopio Canarias lies beneath the stars and Venus atop Roque de los Muchachos on La Palma in the Canary Islands. The imager used a Sony mirrorless camera and 85mm lens at f/4 to take two hundred 30-second exposures at ISO 100.
Above the clouds