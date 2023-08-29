The performance of investment trust Abrdn Asian Income – like all funds investing in this part of the world – is intrinsically linked to events in China.

When China faces challenges, as it does now in the shape of a faltering property sector and a slowdown in economic growth, all Asian stock markets get the jitters.

Yet the managers of this £330 million stock market-listed fund are doing all they can to mitigate its impact. They have limited the fund’s exposure to Chinese stocks – while seeking a big chunk of investment return for shareholders in the form of dividends from its 65 holdings.

Though the trust has recorded an overall loss in the past year of 5 per cent, the hunt for income is proving successful. In the current financial year, the trust’s board is expecting to pay out dividends to shareholders totalling 10.6 pence a share.

If that expectation is met, it will mean a 15th year of consecutive annual dividend increases and an improvement of 6 per cent on last year. The income is equivalent to an annual dividend of 5.1 per cent.

‘Things are looking good on the income front,’ says Yoojeong Oh, co-manager of the trust. ‘The dividend payments to shareholders this year will be fully covered by the income we get in from our holdings. As a result, we will not have to dip into the income we have in the trust’s reserves, which we did in 2021 and 2022.’

The fund currently has the equivalent of more than half a year’s income tucked away in reserve which can be drawn upon when necessary.

Oh, based in Singapore, says the dividend outlook across Asia is healthy with many of the region’s listed companies supported by strong balance sheets and low levels of debt. On China, Oh says the trust has just over 10 per cent of its assets in the country – markedly less than the 28 per cent that its benchmark index has.

‘It is difficult for us to predict how the Chinese government will encourage growth while helping the property sector,’ she says. ‘It’s a challenge.’

Yet, Oh says there are glimpses of good news – for example, many Chinese consumers are still willing to spend, especially on travel. With regards to geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan and China and the US, Oh is reticent.

‘Yes, they concern us,’ she says. ‘But foreign money is still flowing into Taiwan. There are many ways these tensions can play out – and they are not all negative.’

She says countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia are benefiting from inward investment as western countries look to reduce their dependency on China as a source of goods.

She also believes the world’s appetite for artificial intelligence is a big boost for chip manufacturers such as TSMC in Taiwan (the fund’s biggest holding) and South Korea- based Samsung.

One of the trust’s best performing stocks in the past year has been Taiwanese-based Sunonwealth Electric, which builds the fans which cool down computers and data storage units.

Its share price is up by more than 240 per cent, primarily a result of the enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Taiwan and Singapore are the trust’s biggest country holdings – it also has a number of key positions in Australia.

The Abrdn trust is one of five that strive to generate a mix of income and capital return from Asian stock markets – the rival funds are managed by Invesco, JP Morgan, Janus Henderson, and Schroders.

The fund’s total annual charges are just over 1 per cent, its market identification code B0P6J83 and ticker AAIF.