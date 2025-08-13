Absci (ABSI 4.21%), a biotechnology company focused on generative AI-driven drug discovery, issued its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on August 12, 2025. The release highlighted a steep revenue decline and wider losses, overshadowing operational progress in the pipeline and platform partnerships. GAAP revenue was $0.6 million, well below the $1.26 million GAAP analyst estimate. Net loss per share (GAAP) was $0.24, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.22 in Q2 2024. Research and development spending (GAAP) increased notably compared to Q2 2024. In response to these trends, Absci raised approximately $64 million in gross proceeds in July 2025, extending its projected cash runway into the first half of 2028. Overall, the quarter showcased advancements in research and partnerships, but also underscored significant pressure on near-term revenue and growing expenses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.24) $(0.21) $(0.22) (9.1%) Revenue (GAAP) $0.6 million $1.26 million $1.3 million (53.8%) Research and Development Expense $20.5 million $15.3 million 34.0% Selling, General and Administrative Expense $8.5 million $9.3 million (8.6%) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments (End of Period) $117.5 million N/A

Business Model and Strategic Focuses

Absci is built around its “Integrated Drug Creation Platform,” marrying generative artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, and wet-lab validation. In plain terms, the platform uses advanced algorithms to design and quickly test new therapeutic antibodies, drastically speeding up a process that traditionally takes years. The company says its technology can design and screen billions of antibody candidates in weeks.

The platform sits at the core of Absci’s business model, supporting both the company’s internal drug pipeline and collaborations with industry partners. Key factors for success include the rapid creation of promising therapies, effective use of artificial intelligence, and a flexible approach to commercializing these therapies either internally or through strategic partnerships. Maintaining a strong portfolio of patents also protects these innovations and positions Absci solidly in the competitive biotech landscape.

Operational and Financial Developments in the Quarter

The second quarter featured a sharp drop in reported GAAP revenue, falling to $0.6 million and missing the $1.26 million GAAP consensus estimate. This marked a steep decline of over half in GAAP revenue compared to the same period last year, reinforcing the unpredictable nature of milestone payments and partnership recognition in biotechnology. Net loss (GAAP) was $30.6 million, up from $24.8 million (GAAP) in Q2 2024. The net loss per share (GAAP) was $0.24 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.22 in the same period of 2024. This was driven primarily by higher research and development investments and expanding internal programs.

Research and development costs rose by 34% to $20.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $15.3 million a year earlier. According to the company, this jump reflects direct costs for external preclinical and clinical studies, as well as higher personnel and stock-based compensation. Meanwhile, Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A, which covers operational costs not directly tied to product development) fell by 8.6% to $8.5 million (GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $9.3 million a year earlier, a reduction mainly attributed to lower stock compensation expenses. This shows some cost discipline outside of innovation-focused investments.

Pipeline progress remained a central theme. The company advanced its ABS-101 program, an antibody therapy for inflammatory bowel disease, into an ongoing Phase 1 trial, with interim data targeted for the second half of 2025. Absci is also making strides with ABS-201, a preclinical antibody being developed for androgenetic alopecia, the most common form of hair loss. This potential therapy, expected to enter clinical studies in early 2026, targets a large U.S. population of approximately 80 million individuals. Two additional programs (ABS-301 for immuno-oncology and ABS-501, an AI-designed anti-HER2 antibody for cancer) continued progressing through early-stage testing and validation.

The quarter also brought updates on partnerships. A notable development was the expanded collaboration with Almirall (specializing in dermatology), under which Absci is eligible for up to approximately $650 million in upfront, research, and post-approval payments plus royalties, subject to milestone achievements. Another multidisciplinary partnership with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) utilized AMD’s Instinct AI accelerators and software to power Absci’s AI platform. These agreements point to future potential revenue streams and validate Absci’s integrated approach to drug discovery, though no new major deals were signed during the quarter itself.

Looking Ahead: Financial Guidance and Risks

Management did not offer specific revenue or earnings guidance for the upcoming quarter or the full year, but affirmed that the company’s cash and investments (post-July capital raise) can support its operations into the first half of 2028. This is a significant improvement from earlier projections, helped by the recent $64 million infusion. The company also noted that additional partnership agreements or milestones could provide non-dilutive cash inflows, though these are inherently unpredictable in both timing and amount.

Investors should pay close attention in future quarters to the pace of clinical trial advancement and the signing of new partnership agreements. Absci’s financial profile remains deeply tied to milestone achievements and the success of internal programs like ABS-101 and ABS-201 in clinical studies. ABSI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.