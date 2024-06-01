Janhvi Kapoor has once again captivated audiences with her performance in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she takes on the role of a cricketer. Not only has the film received positive reviews, but it has also garnered immense love from netizens, especially Janhvi’s fans. Her dedication to her character and her portrayal of a cricketer have been standout features of the movie.

The trailer had already made it clear that Janhvi worked hard to learn cricket’s details. She convincingly portrays Mahima, a determined cricketer, which fans and critics find inspiring. They appreciate how she accurately shows the sport’s physical challenges, proving her dedication through rigorous training with coaches.

Netizens Laud Janhvi Kapoor’s Performance In Mr & Mrs Mahi

On social media, netizens are praising Janhvi’s performance. They’re impressed by her commitment and skill, leaving comments like:

One user wrote, “Rajkummar Rao‘s acting is always super cool… but Janhvi takes the WHOLE damn cake in Mr and Mrs Mahi! Her determination and hours of practice to learn the sport clearly shines and shows ❤”

A fan said, “Just watched Mr and Mrs Mahi, and ABSOLUTELY loved Janhvi Kapoor in it! Her look in the film is very different. She looks mature, as usual beautiful and carries herself with great elegance. Her transformation for this film is AMAZING”

While another commented, “Although usually seen in glamorous roles, Janhvi in Mr and Mrs Mahi is something else only. Beautiful yes… but a look so different.. so mature… so many scenes in an almost no make-up look…. she totally has my heart !!!!!!!”

Check some more comments below! Just watched Mr and Mrs Mahi, and my favourite was Mahima! The hardwork she put in to ace a sixer – CLEARLY SHOWS! ❤ #JanhviKapoor you go gal!

Fans liked how she portrayed the character with maturity, different from her past roles, showing her development as an actor. About Mr & Mrs Mahi Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his successful debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020, Mr & Mrs Mahi is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film has generated significant attention not only because of its star cast but also due to receiving a 'U' certificate with no cuts, a rarity in today's film industry. The storyline revolves around Rajkummar Rao's character, a failed cricketer who supports his wife, played by Janhvi Kapoor, in pursuing her dream of becoming a professional cricket player. (Also read: Mr & Mrs Mahi Marks Janhvi Kapoor's Second Biggest Opening And Rajkummar Rao's Highest Ever Debut – Check Their Top Box Office Openers!) Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

