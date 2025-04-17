Image: Supplied

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, launched of the Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster, a major new initiative aimed at enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in life sciences and biotechnology.

The HELM cluster, developed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, will advance medical innovation, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the development of advanced biotechnology.

The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025.

HELM Cluster: An ecosystem for life sciences and biotech sectors

The cluster is intended to serve as an integrated platform for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialisation in biotechnology, new medicines, MedTech, and digital health solutions.

It will also support the creation of an AI ecosystem and attract global healthcare companies focused on medical technologies and genomics.

“Investing in medical innovation remains a national priority that continues to receive full support from the leadership,” said Sheikh Khaled. “This commitment is reflected in advancing healthcare projects that leverage cutting-edge biotechnology and AI solutions to enhance quality of life across society.”

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the HELM cluster marks a transformational step in the emirate’s economic strategy. “The cluster will provide global and local stakeholders with a wide range of solutions, including access to cutting-edge technologies, world-class infrastructure and progressive regulatory frameworks,” he said.

“By creating a globally competitive life sciences hub, we are not only accelerating economic growth, but we are also ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of developing breakthrough technologies that will benefit humanity at large,” Al Zaabi added.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, added: “We are not just investing in infrastructure, we’re investing in human potential, in breakthroughs that will redefine longevity, and in solutions that will reach far beyond our borders. This is where innovation meets impact.”

The HELM cluster is projected to contribute more than Dhs94bn to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, attract investments exceeding Dhs42bn, and create approximately 30,000 jobs by 2045.

Badr Al-Olama, director general of ADIO, described the cluster as a game-changer for the life sciences industry. “This cluster is built to remove barriers, accelerate breakthroughs and create a seamless path from discovery to global impact,” he said. “More than an investment in healthcare, our cluster partners are investing in the future, providing innovators with the resources, partnerships and support they need to redefine medicine.”

Third cluster launched by ADIO

HELM is the third economic cluster launched by ADIO, following the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in 2023 and the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster in 2024.

These initiatives aim to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and reinforce its role in shaping future industries.